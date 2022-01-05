Maribel Guardia revealed that she ate a lot of cakes, worried | INSTAGRAM

Surely you know Maribel Guardia as the famous singer Y conductive Costa Rican She has an incredible figure, disciplined in how much exercise and eating, however there is a recent moment in which she found herself very worried and could not stop eating.

The famous actress went through a time when she could not stop eating cakes, this due to a great anxiety that she had and stress that was derived thanks to contagion from her husband, Marco Chacon Fernandez, who was very serious.

It was for one of the most popular entertainment magazines, TVyNovelas, where she said that she was really in very bad shape: “My husband was very ill on that occasion, I thought he was not going to get over it, they were moments of anguish because the tension is high. that causes you suffering. I couldn’t stop eating cakes, all day. My anxiety was so great that I had to see my husband so I don’t care about anything else other than that he is cured ”.

These were the words that Maribel used to reveal this moment in which she felt that she gained a little weight, ensuring that sometimes she is allowed to gain a few kilos but not that much, so she immediately starts doing exercise to recover.

However, it was not until her husband recovered when he returned to his physical training, in fact, she also got infected in early 2021, she was a little scared, she even spoke to her lawyers to prepare her will in case the things didn’t turn out so well.



Maribel Guardia went through a very difficult time but fortunately she recovered.

He also confessed some of his secrets to stay healthy and with one of the best figures in show business, ensuring that he only eats an omelette, avoids bread, tries to carry healthy things in the bag so as not to eat fried foods or sweets and the Sundays she takes a short break to eat whatever she wants.

Also, we know that she has a personal gym inside her home, which is packed with pictures of her from the beginning of her career until today, a great way to stay motivated and focused on her goals and to keep herself the way she has been.

