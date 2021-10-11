. Maribel Guardia reveals her beauty secret.

Many have wondered how Maribel Guardia does to stay so young at 62 years old. The Costa Rican actress, singer and host is always delighting her followers with sensual photos on Instagram. The most recent and that, without a doubt, drew more than a sigh, were published a few days ago on his official account to celebrate the 7 million followers. In the session, she poses with a blue bikini and boasts an enviable physique.

The publication registers more than 1 million 354 thousand views and thousands of flattering comments from her followers, highlighting how young and beautiful she looks.

The artist decided to use the same social network to share some of her beauty secrets. “They always ask me what I wear on my face and what are my beauty secrets. Sometimes I take a piece of paper and write them down: I tell them that I use chia oil, avocado oil, jojoba, lavender extract, vitamin E and cranberry extract, ”he says in a video uploaded to Instagram, where he explains that He used to use all these natural products separately until he decided to unify them into one cream.

“One day I said: How nice it would be to have a cream that has all those ingredients that I use and I succeeded. I contacted a person from the Mayan culture and we have been preparing a cream for months. I’m delighted. I’ve been using it for a long time and the results are incredible, “he said.

According to Guardia, what he likes most about the cream is that its ingredients originate from the Mayan culture. “Not only is the cream how good it is, but everything is done under a Mayan ritual that has such good energy. It is a serum for the face and neck, which can be used by men and women, it is totally handmade and is not tested on animals ”, he explained.

The artist also detailed how important it is to give yourself a space to pamper yourself. “At night when you remove make-up and clean your face, I think about putting on a cream that relaxes me and makes me feel good, that you are pampering yourself and giving yourself that space that you deserve, with all the positive energy of this ancient (Mayan) culture” .

He did not give details of how to get the product in the post, but promised more information soon.

On the other hand, in recent statements to the television program Ventaneando, the Costa Rican was enthusiastic about the possibility of appearing in some way in the series prepared by the production company Caracol TV -for the Netflix platform- about the life of Vicente Fernández.

The production entitled “El Charro de Huentitán” has the approval of the Mexican artist and is expected to detail aspects of the friendship between Fernández and Guardia.

“I love Vicente, apart from affection, I am very grateful because he was my godfather as a singer and he took me on tours in the United States, and that gave me a lot of luck, because someone like that would introduce you, get to know you people, because that’s where I started working as a singer, “he said, after denying that they had had any kind of love relationship.