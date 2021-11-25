Maribel Guardia says goodbye, loses a very close loved one | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Costa Rican driver, Maribel Guardia, expressed the deep pain she feels in her heart at having lost a very close loved one and said goodbye on social networks with a very moving message in which she expressed her sadness after having spent 14 years together.

He also places a photograph accompanied by his to be loved, the call “Paris”, a cute dog who lost her life after accompanying the singer for 14 years and make her happy with his tail movements, his company, barking and joy.

Unfortunately he had to say goodbye to his Small pet and place some photographs in which she is accompanied by her, showing that she is a person who loves animals and that she even took the time to write a nice message that we will present to you below.

“My beloved” Paris “today you went to doggy heaven leaving an emptiness in my heart ♥ ️ Thank you for all the love you gave me during these 14 years, I am left with your look, with your millions of tail movements, for the barking of happiness that you gave me every time I came home. ”, he began.

“I am consoled that the day I die you will be waiting for me with Pariño, Siquesi, BanBan, Tina and Minina. Until then princess ”, were the words he used to make this sad farewell and enlisting the pets that he has lost in his life.



Maribel Guardia shares this sad moment and says goodbye on social media.

Unfortunately that’s life and even our pets sometimes cause these strong feelings and emotions that cannot be inhabited, however, Maribel will continue to strive in her daily life to honor loved ones who have passed through her life.

In fact, at the moment she is participating in a play called the comic tenorio, accompanied by some famous actors striving to entertain their audience and of course keep this beautiful tradition alive.

In addition, Maribel Guardia has been modeling within her home to present us with cute sets of clothes, dresses, sports outfits and many more products that she promotes as an influencer, collaborating with various online stores where you can also get these products.