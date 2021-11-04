Maribel Guardia shines in iridescent silver ball gown | INSTAGRAM

Every day what happens is a new opportunity for the famous Costa Rican, Maribel Guardia, to shine her fans on social networks and is that the actress is working with various online clothing stores to to model its different dresses and outfits so it sometimes manages to capture the eyes of Instagram users.

This time we will tackle an incredible couple of Photographs in which she is also a singer, she was in charge of shining her audience in an elegant colored ball gown silver and litmus, which, as its name says, gets very curious flashes and colors when the sunlight falls on it.

In the first of the snapshots we can see that the 62-year-old star of the show was leaning against one of the walls at the back of his home with one hand on his head and one on his waist and of course that is charms that you have kept his audience happy for so many years.

There is no doubt that he has obtained incredible skills to pose and model in these incredible sets of clothes that arrive by parcel and that could also arrive at your house in case you are encouraged and interested in buying something from the online store which It represents.

Of course, several famous people also arrived, such as Rachel Bigorra, Karla Gomez and Shanik berman, who is certified to admire and recognize the great beauty of the now influencer, a job to which she has adapted in recent months thanks to the constant practice that arose from the world situation that has made her stay indoors taking care of herself.

This is how, once again, the fans of Maribel Guardia were able to brighten their day with these beautiful images of her figure and of course with that positive message it is customary for you to write in each of her publications a very nice detail because apart from sharing your beauty as well give away a part of your interior that is most positive.



Maribel Guardia shines with her beautiful self in this elegant ball gown.

It should be remembered that the famous woman is participating in a play called El Tenorio Cómico, in which she participates along with other incredible actors who want to keep this tradition of theater alive in Mexico, which is why they have been making presentations in various cities.

They were recently in Monterrey and there their fans were able to go to meet the beautiful Maribel who continues to be one of the most beautiful on television even though she is not currently participating permanently in a program.

Stay tuned for Show News and keep discovering new photos and great ways Maribel Guardia shares her beauty so her fans and followers can enjoy her.