Maribel Guardia shines like a star in an elegant blue dress | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model and Costa Rican driver, Maribel Guardia, is always looking for the best corners of her home to take photo shoots and thus continue promoting the various products that come to her by parcel from the stores that trusted her as an ambassador.

This time the also singer enlightened his fans shining as a bright Star in a beautiful elegant blue dress, another of those garments that were perfect for modeling to go to see those stores that have hired her as an Influencer.

Of course the photograph is placed on your Instagram official, a piece of entertainment that so far has more than 30,000 likes, a number that continues to grow as the minutes go by with the full attention and support of its Internet fans.

Of course there are many viewers who do not know that they can enjoy these beautiful pieces of content on their part, however, that is why today we recommend that you send these people this note so that they can discover the work that he also does for the Internet .

Among the comments we can see many of her fans congratulating her and also appreciating the beautiful words that were not stung once again, because apart from sharing her beauty she also tries to share her wisdom and achieved an excellent form with some phrases full of knowledge.



Maribel Guardia shines like a star in this pretty blue dress.

This time he assures that “the best revenge is happiness, because nothing drives enemies more crazy than seeing you happy”, inviting us to enjoy life and of course to fight to achieve our goals.

Maribel Guardia always has something positive to share with us, whether it be her work, her songs, her participation on stage, such as at the moment that she is participating in the comic tenorio, a play where she entertains with other celebrities. to your beloved audience.

At Show News we recommend you stay with us so as not to miss all her news, curiosities, news and of course the attractive images that she will continue to share with us, showing that she is not only famous but also an excellent model.