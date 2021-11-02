Maribel Guardia shows off her great beauty in a red dress | INSTAGRAM

One of the figures of the show that has won over the public in Mexico is without a doubt the Costa Rican Maribel Guardia, who at her 62 years continues to be considered one of the most beautiful that have appeared on television.

On this occasion we will address a couple of photographs that were shared by herself in her Official instagram a social network where you put your work into practice as Influencer and model of different online stores that it represents with great pride.

Since the world situation began, he has been taking care of himself to the maximum and he is looking for an alternative to continue obtaining income from the comfort of his home, so he began with this activity that today is one of the most important and in which he dedicates a lot of his time proving that he is very consistent and professional.

It is an image in which we could see her dressed in a very elegant red outfit showing off her great beauty and proving that it is one of the best in what it does, as well as that many users were interested in said product and it has attracted them to the official store that sells it.

In the image we can see her walking towards the camera right on the front stairs of her beautiful home and for the second of the images she also took advantage of another angle to sit and pose before the professional photographer took charge of capturing her.



Maribel Guardia models in a red ball gown for her fans.

Of course, his fans appreciated that he shared this photo with them and so far they have exceeded more than 50,000 likes, also accumulating thousands of comments where they write the most creative compliments to convey their great admiration and support.

It is worth mentioning that Maribel continues to work on the ‘Comic Tenorio’, a theater play, in which she has had the opportunity to share the stage with great famous artists who dedicate their energy so that attendees have an excellent time of fun and of course keeping alive The beautiful tradition that is the theater, a cultural wealth of our country that there are not many occasions is also valued.

It would also be very important to say that Maribel continues to give concerts and sometimes travels to the United States to make those presentations in which her admirers Van know her and take the opportunity to enjoy her show.

In Show News we will continue to share with you the latest news and everything interesting that arises around Maribel Guardia, so we recommend that you do not take off and continue enjoying one of the most beautiful stars.