Maribel Guardia shows off her muscles and her beautiful silhouette | INSTAGRAM

One of the most beloved celebrities in the world of show in Mexico Without a doubt, she is Maribel Guardia, the beautiful Costa Rican who came to the country from, has won the hearts of the public on television with her excellent personality and great beauty.

After years of working and collaborating with various brands, Maribel is currently in one of her most interesting stages, collaborating with various online stores to help them get noticed, while she models your products in the most flirtatious way you can find.

This time also singer set out to share a design that she loved it and that it has not been long since it arrived at her house by parcel, as we know in this way it is that they are sent to her so that she can try them on and wear them in these photographic sessions.

It’s about a set made up of pants, a top and a jacket, all with the same flowered pattern in reddish tones, also accompanied by those customary and elegant sneakers of the same tone, an expert in combining accessories and garments that demonstrate her great experience in the field.

In the entertainment piece we can see her posing smiling and raising one of her arms she managed to show off that muscle that has cost her so much work to get in the gym, as well as with all the care of her diet that she takes and that has no longer been revealed on different occasions, one of the most sought-after silhouettes by Mexicans and Latin Americans in general.



Maribel Guardia shared this beautiful outfit in which we appreciate her muscles and her beautiful silhouette.

Recently Maribel Guardia was sharing with us that on Sundays she will be allowed to eat whatever she wants, however, every other day if she takes very special care, she avoids sugars, tortillas, as well as eating only healthy things.

For Maribel it is also very important that you know that not only does she dedicate herself to posing on her official Instagram but that you are also striving as an actress to bring back the theater tradition, participating in the “Comic Tenorio”, along with other celebrities from the media, such as the MascaBrothers, Daniel Bisogno, among others, who give their all to entertain the public that comes to this establishment.

In Show News we will continue to share with you the best contents of this artist from Costa Rica who does not stop showing off and showing that despite her 62 years she remains young, beautiful and of course with the best attitude to continue living life.