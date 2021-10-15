Maribel Guardia surpasses Ninel Conde dressed in yellow | Instagram

The flirtatious and famous actress as well as the host Maribel Guardia shared a flirtatious Photo recently, where it far surpasses the beautiful Ninel Conde.

Although Maribel guard She is older than Ninel Conde, surprisingly she has surpassed the famous “Bombón” by far, and not only her but other famous celebrities of the show.

His figure has been an icon of beauty and exquisiteness for years, not for nothing did Joan Sebastian make her his wife in 1992 until 1996, of course she ended up leaving him for an infidelity.

This flirtatious actress And also a television presenter has maintained her figure as many would like to have it, being twenty or thirty years younger than her, of course it could be achieved thanks to exercise and diet.

But you also have to know that it was thanks to genetics, because if you knew the mother of Maribel guard you would understand why he looks so much younger.

In his Instagram account he has become quite active, especially with the pandemic since 2020, he has been constant in his publications, we could say that no more than a week passes when he already has a new publication in his feed.

Maribel Guardia surpasses Ninel Conde dressed in yellow | Instagram maribelguardia

As it happened a day ago, where she is posing with this flirty yellow dress, they well say that whoever dresses in this color is sure of her beauty, which is precisely the case with the mother of Julián Figueroa, also of Joan Sebastian.

Mistakes are assumed, experiences are lived, criticism is ignored and life is enjoyed, “said Maribel Guardia.

In the image we see her wearing this beautiful piece that reaches her knees, it has a kind of pleat on her shoulders which gives it volume and lifts a little, to show off a monochrome design she decided to be accompanied by yellow sneakers as well.

As for the place where the photo was taken, it seems that a beautiful Costa Rican is in her house, apparently, it has a fairly sober decoration between rustic and glamorous, delicately she is touching some beautiful orchids that she has on a glass table, perched on a couple of stones as pillars.

Something that we have observed for years in Maribel is her elegance not only when dressing but also when speaking, she is a complete lady and always has something good to say in any situation.

Since one day he shared this photo, he already has 34,814 red hearts that have admired his beauty and elegance once again.