Maribel Guardia wears her most elegant outfit for this fall | Instagram

In addition to being a successful actress and television presenter, the flirtatious Maribel Guardia tends to always look exquisite by wearing flattering garments, although in fact any garment she uses fits her perfectly, as happened with this look in brown tones that wore on.

Recently the coquette actress delighted his fans with a photograph in which he appears wearing a coffee outfitThanks to the design of their garments, each part of their body stands out.

On more than one occasion Maribel guard It has shown us that despite our age we can wear garments that suit our figure and what we want to project, in its case it looks younger than it is and although any garment would fit it has a certain taste that defines it.

Joan Sebastian’s ex-wife is a flirtatious and elegant woman by nature, so despite wearing clothes that highlight her figure, she also looks very elegant.

The image he shared on Instagram 22 hours ago is a combination of elegance and glamor that many people would like to have and project, the attitude also helps a lot.

Happy Sunday, this day I do not ask for anything, I just say, my God, thank you, for what I have and for what is coming, “said Maribel Guardia.

In addition to his description he also mentioned the Ivc Collection account, it was surely the one who provided him with his outfit.

Maribel Guardia is wearing a light brown ruffled skirt, with an opening in the front, thanks to it you can appreciate her shapely legs a little, as well as a long and wide sleeve top, the fabric is transparent and with a print.

The color of the top she is wearing is a light tone that combines perfectly with her long skirt, the design of her blouse also has a kind of ribbon with which a bowtie is formed.

To date, Guardia has 19,834 red hearts and also 280 comments, where as always they flatter her beauty by writing love phrases or placing some adorable emojis.

Beautiful and elegant “,” What divine elegance “,” You are beautiful and beautiful beautiful “, commented some fans.

The actress and also a television presenter has been active since 1981 and to date continues to make thousands fall in love, now it is also Internet users who fall in love with her beauty, thanks to her publications.