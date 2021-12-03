Maribel Guardia wears charms in a dress with thin fabric | INSTAGRAM

Not a single day goes by without the beauty Costa Rican model, Maribel Guardia share a new snapshot to show off her charms on her social networks, as well as what she is collaborating with various online clothing stores who are in charge of sending you the different outfits you use.

This time the also actress She was posing in a nice dark dress, however, the fabric that is located on her torso is very thin and therefore she could not contain her beauty in front of the camera.

So it is right in that area her fans could appreciate so much they enjoy the singer, Maribel of course very smiling using one of those poses that she already knows works perfectly to look phenomenal.

There were more than 25,000 likes who met in said publication, a piece of entertainment placed on her Instagram in which some of her fellow models also arrived, such as Yanet Garcia, who is also dedicated to creating content but much higher in tone.

Maribel Guardia has also had the opportunity to model beautiful swimsuits in different pieces of entertainment, however, recently she has focused on the promotion of elegant dresses and fashionable sets, seeking that people on the Internet know a safe way to buy. these products through online stores, without the need to leave your home.



Maribel Guardia shares her beauty in different dresses to promote the various stores with which she collaborates.

This activity has been working for her to generate income and to continue working, she is an influencer and has been showing that she not only shares her beauty but also positive messages where she seeks to make her followers reflect and give them something positive.

It is also important to remember that Maribel wants you to go to the theater to see the play she is working on, a staging called “El Tenorio Cómico”, where she participates with great companions and hopes you like it.

For fans of Maribel Guardia, it would be advisable to continue on Show News to continue enjoying the best content of the famous woman from Costa Rica as well as her news, curiosities and of course also the interesting news that may arise about her.