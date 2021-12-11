Maribel Guardia wears charms with passion in a red swimsuit | INSTAGRAM

The fans of the beautiful Costa Rican model, Maribel Guardia, take into consideration that the beauty of the famous 62 years continues to be one of the most attractive to the public, a figure so impressive that it continues to be relevant.

This time the also singer was dedicated to to model with passion once again, this time in a red bathing suit that made her admirers unable to avoid sharing the snapshot on a fan account looking for more and more Internet users to appreciate that beautiful silhouette.

And is that the actress She really enjoys very much being able to pose in front of the cameras and create these pieces of entertainment, after so much effort in the personal gym that she has inside her home, as well as the endless diets that she has done, she feels very proud of her achievements. And of course you have to show them off and much better if it is in the form of work.

Not only wives for fun or for fun, but on many occasions he finds himself collaborating with some clothing store or a brand that has sought it out to collaborate, Companies trust it and its popularity, also knowing that it will do so perfectly and with all possible quality.

In this image we can see her modeling with one hand on her waist and one on the wall where she is leaning, very smiling and with that long black hair that distinguishes her and that made her charms look even more beautiful, managing to have thousands of likes and many comments of admiration, compliments, congratulations and of course declarations of love.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COQUET PHOTO OF MARIBEL



Maribel Guardia demonstrates her beauty and professionalism.

Let us remember that recently, thanks to the reactivation of the entertainment industry, Maribel had the opportunity to tour the United States and also to return to the theater stages.

He is currently participating in the comic tenorio along with other great actors with whom he does not stop impressing with his excellent performance of Doña Inés, a character who has filled him with happiness in recent months.

In Show News we will continue to share those flirty images of Maribel Guardia and of course also all the news or interesting information that becomes known about her.