Maribel Guardia shows off dreamy legs with a micro outfit | Instagram

Recently the actress, singer and television presenter Maribel Guardia shared a couple of flirty photos where she was showing off her beautiful legs and flirtatious charms top wearing a striking black outfit.

The ex-wife of Joan Sebastian and with whom he had a son named Julián Figueroa appears in two photos that he recently published on his official Instagram just 22 hours ago.

Without a doubt the years seem not to go through Maribel guardSince the flirtatious celebrity star looks a few years younger than she is.

The former beauty queen was wearing a two-piece outfit that consisted of a wrap-around top with crew neck sleeves and a cut just right at her top charms that leaves them a bit on the show.

At the bottom, she is wearing a skirt with a design similar to that of her top, as this pencil-cut skirt crosses the front asymmetrically.

In the first photo we see her sitting on a bench that seems to be made of gray wicker, she has one of her legs in front of the other, thus causing her curves to be better outlined, especially because of the position in which she is with one of her arms touching her hair.

The sneakers she is wearing are also flirty like her outfit, these are black and with a bracelet that appears to be in the shape of a snake.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

In the second image we see her standing in front of a kind of glass railing with a beautiful landscape of still green trees, some of them are pine trees, in this second and flirty image you can better appreciate the look that Maribel guard wearing.

Don’t forget that God is bigger than your problems, “shared Maribel Guardia.

At 62 years old, this beautiful television presenter and Marco Chacón’s wife since 2010, continues to delight the pupil of millions for years that has become the crush of millions and to this day she continues to be.

With this particular publication, it already has 113 thousand 519 red hearts, in terms of comments from its fans and some Internet users already has 1,158, among some interesting emojis that have been lovingly placed on it.