62-year-old Maribel Guardia demonstrates her high level of modeling | INSTAGRAM

The beauty singer and Costa Rican actress, Maribel Guardia, is already 62 years old but that does not prevent her from placing herself as one of the most renowned models that currently exist in the entertainment world in Mexico.

On this occasion, he was in charge of demonstrating the high level he has modeling Appearing with tight pants with a very flirty fabric, some sneakers, also accompanied by a quite attractive blouse with a print of animal print, like a whole tigress.

There is no doubt that Maribel has had a lot of time to talk about the cameras, now dedicating herself to being a Influencer and to promote online stores that trust her to promote their products.

In this way the original of Coast delicious She stays inside her home and works alongside a professional photographer who arrives and is in charge of capturing her beauty while modeling these outfits that you can buy in the online store that she labels in each of the publications, as I walk from the best corners of your home and of course also in the poses that best suit you.

After so much time of practice, you have found the best way to position yourself at the moment of photoshoot, taking advantage of the beautiful spaces that he has in that house that we already know thanks to these images in which he also shares a positive message, taking advantage of the attention of Internet users to offer them something beyond his physical appearance.



Maribel Guardia is in charge of sharing her beauty and showing that at 62 she is an excellent model.

This publication has more than 31,000 likes and also gathers many comments from her fans, as well as from some of her colleagues, whether from television or modeling, there are many verified accounts that come to leave their opinion and congratulations.

Of course, the content is also shared by those users who want to support her and that more and more people reach her official profile, so that they can continue to enjoy these sessions in which she gives everything and shows that despite being 62 years old It has everything to succeed and an incomparable beauty.

Recently she has also been participating in a play called where she is accompanied by other great actors, while she plays Doña Inés, a staging that yesterday fascinates her and fills her with happiness every weekend, in addition to being her job.

In Show News we will continue to share with you all the news and interesting situations that Maribel Guardia is experiencing, as well as flirty photographs that show that she was born to be immortalized in these snapshots.