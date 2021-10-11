Univision Contestants Our Latin Beauty

This weekend, the followers of season number 12 of Nuestra Belleza Latina enjoyed a demanding challenge that the 10 semifinalists of the reality show had to take on, and that left them all at risk of elimination, since the judges were not very convinced of what was shown by the young girls.

And behind the challenge of broadcasting a journalistic story live in the middle of a fire and in the middle of a hurricane, was the guru of the Latino media, the acclaimed news anchor María Antonieta Collins, who helped the participants train to perform well. your challenge.

But beyond the help that the Mexican journalist offered to the contestants of Nuestra Belleza Latina, María Antonieta had the opportunity to share closely with the girls, which allowed her to take an impression of them, and she did not remain silent at the time. to refer to the contestants.

The renowned communicator confessed to having been very impressed to see that the women who are participating in the return of Nuestra Belleza Latina to television are much better prepared than on previous occasions, which she praised and applauded.

“I am surprised because they have done their good work, or they have seen the videos very well and they know the evidence, especially the journalistic ones, that that is what happened to me,” said the journalist, in an interview with the newspaper La Opinion, from Los Angeles, where he was not short in highlighting what he saw.

“Besides there is talent, and the girls are already much more prepared, they are better prepared than 10 years ago for telling you something … now it was my turn to coaching, wait and see what the judges are going to say,” said Collins.

The famous journalist also made reference to the change that Univisión made, leaving behind that concept of perfect beauty of unique doctors to give way to real women, with all kinds of figures, and took her hat off to what Univision did with that advance in the fight against stereotypes.

“I applaud that there are no carvings here. There is no 90-60-90 in Hispanic countries, here there are simply women, they all have something, something very special, they are pretty, they know they are pretty, “the reporter added to the aforementioned media.

“I believe that there are so many complexes of less that plagued previous generations like mine, 3, 4 or 5 generations of these girls, I admire that a lot, there are no sizes, there are no beauties described as such, each one is beautiful and He is intelligent, and everyone is there to show that he can do it well, whatever it is, and I think that basically that is to applaud in a beauty contest or reality show ”, the journalist concluded.