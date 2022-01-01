This December 31st, a minimum wage increase outside of NYC, some of which will match the greater metropolis at $ 15 an hour.

In parallel, several other laws are planned to be activated in the New York region, with greater or lesser impact on the life of the average citizen:

Marijuana: the state of New York approved the sale. Municipalities had to decide by the end of the year whether to allow the sale of recreational marijuana and its subsequent tax revenues. The Rockefeller Institute of Government created an opt-out tracker to monitor local decisions. The areas that do not make a decision will be automatically enabled. The updated list can also be consulted here. All five NYC counties approved the sale.

Styrofoam ban: As of January 1, restaurants will no longer be able to use Styrofoam containers in take out food. The first offense will cost companies up to $ 250. A second up to $ 500 and a third up to $ 1,000. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC), the fines collected will go to the Environmental Protection Fund.

Whistleblower protection: to further assure whistleblowers of workplace actions or threats, definition of employee now includes former workers and prospectusto be employed. It also protects against contact with immigration authorities. The statute of limitations was extended to two years. This will take effect on January 26, 2022.

FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act): New Yorkers who have met the time worked requirements for state paid family leave may take up to 12 weeks off to care for a new child or a sick family member. In 2022 New Yorkers using paid family leave will earn 67% of their median weekly wage or up to $ 1,068.36 per week.

The new legislation, signed by the Governor Kathy Hochul in November, you add caring for a sick sibling to be recognized under the family leave law. “This is personal … Taking care of your family is a human right,” he said. The extension applies to biological siblings, adoptees, half siblings or step siblings.

Solitary confinement: limited to no more than 15 days under the HALT Solitary Confinement Act. It is prohibited for minors, people over 55, pregnant inmates and people with disabilities. The law takes effect on April 1, 2022. But the new mayor of NYC, Eric Adams, has promised to “reestablish as soon as possible” solitary confinement.

Electronic employee tracking: Workers must be notified prior to being hired if an employer will electronically monitor them in any way. Companies must also post the notice and give employees an annual notice. The law will come into force beginnings of May, Pix11 said.

Sports: since 2022 the mobile sports betting they will be legal in New York. So far, nine bookmakers will be allowed to launch in the state, but they are still setting up a legal framework. Experts say a launch could be seen before the Super Bowl in mid-February, according to ABC News.

Limousines: Beginning in 2022 all limousines in New York State must have a seat belt in the rear for each passenger. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to circulate.

Pets: From 2022 the insurance companies will not be able to charge more for their insurance to the homeowner based on the breed of the eventual dog that inhabits the unit. That measure mostly affected owners of Pit Bulls, Rottweilers and German Shepherds.