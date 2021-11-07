Marília Mendonça, loses her life in a fatal plane crash | Instagram

Marilia Mendonça would lose her life in a mishap of airplane, as reported recently, the artist would have been identified among the victims, a video would capture the last moments of her life.

The singer, Marilia Mendonça, would travel with other passengers in a small aircraft, which crashed last Friday in the rural area of ​​”Piedade de Cataringa”, a municipality located in the state of Minas Gerais, southeast of Brazil.

Through the account of Twitter, the also composer of sertaneja music, can be seen in a video in which he announced to his followers the moment in which he was boarding his flight to Minas Gerais.

Marília Mendonça, video reveals fatal accident on a plane. Photo: Twitter video capture.

The unfortunate news would be confirmed through a statement in which the following message is read:

This Friday, a small aircraft, model Beech Aircraft, crashed in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Cataringa. It is confirmed that the aircraft was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça, she is among the fatal victims, according to a statement released by firefighters.

Likewise, it was known that the plane collapsed at 3:30 p.m. in the mountain region of Cataringa, near a waterfall, an area that was difficult for rescuers to access, as described.

The singer would have left the city of Goiânia, a region near Brasilia, with the purpose of making a tour of Minas Gerais, in which she would offer a show this weekend.

In the material you can see some images that show the 26-year-old Brazilian singer walking with her wheeled suitcase towards the plane, as well as eating and joking with her companions one hour after the mishap that took their lives. .

Apparently, the “most recognized artist in Brazil” was traveling accompanied by her uncle and her manager, her producer, Henrique Ribeiro and Abicieli Silveira Dias (her advising uncle), as well as the two pilots, whose names have not been released.

According to the authorities, the reasons for the accident refer to an impact with an electrical tower near the city’s airport, but it is not clear if that caused the incident or the plane had already been falling. Air force officials continued their investigation at the scene Saturday.