Brazilian Marina Rodríguez had an excellent 2021 and accumulated three victories in the three times she climbed to the Octagon, reaching third position in the organization’s strawweight rankings. The fighter dreams of a UFC title shot in 2022.

«This year 2021 was excellent for us. There were three fights and three wins, being two ‘main events’ in a row, so it was fantastic, and against some great opponents. It was a practically perfect year for us »Rodríguez said in a note with Combate.

In her career this season, Marina beat Amanda Ribas, Michelle Waterson and Mackenzie Dern showing great evolution as an athlete and strengthening her situation with her team.

The Brazilian closely followed the fight last Saturday at UFC 268, in New York, between the champion of the category, Rose Namajunas, against Weili Zhang, and does not hide that she had preference when it came to pointing out who she would do it to. like to win.

“Rose’s fight with Zhang was pretty tough. I wanted Rose to win so it didn’t become a trilogy and give other girls a chance. It was a very tough fight and even, Rose did not have a great advantage, but she managed to dominate and won. I really liked the result”said the Brazilian.

Despite dreaming of the title opportunity, Marina admits that Carla Esparza, being second in the ranking, has priority to measure herself against the champion Namajunas. «I think it’s fair that Carla has her chance, she deserved it, and Rose already mentioned that she wanted to fight her for a rematch, because Rose lost in the past. If this fight doesn’t happen, because Dana and the UFC will decide, we will be training, so if the opportunity comes for the belt, we will receive it. We are already starting the belt project next year and we will await this call ”.

If the fight against Namajunas were to take place, Rodríguez bets that they will provide a great fight for the fans: “Rose is a very well rounded athlete and she is evolving more and more in her game. I think Rose’s game fits very well with mine. I’m sure it will be a great fight for MMA fans. “

