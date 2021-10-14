It’s almost time for the party – Mario Party Superstars, a collection of classic boards from Nintendo 64 games and 100 minigames from across the series, will arrive on Nintendo Switch on October 29. The new Mario Party Superstars Trailer – Enjoy Great Classics! (Nintendo Switch) offers an in-depth look at the boards, minigames and modes that are included in Mario Party Superstars.

The new trailer highlights:

5 classic Nintendo 64 Mario Party boards. Yoshi’s Tropical Island, Special Station, Peach’s Birthday Cake, Wooded Forest, and Land of Terror have all been redesigned for their arrival on Nintendo Switch, all arriving with unique events. Players can go to this minigame party wherever and whenever they want with online multiplayer modes *, on the same console ** or with local wireless connection ***. Thanks to the new online multiplayer mode, anyone can join a quick session with friends or a 30-turn marathon game. Even the loneliest partygoer can play with random people from anywhere in the world.

Stickers Players can communicate with their teammates and rivals through expression stickers as they scour the tabletop in search of stars.

Sleep function when playing with friends. Games with friends in board mode are automatically saved before a new turn begins, so it’s easy to stop for a short break and get back to the festivities later.

100 minigames. There are 100 different minigames, collected from all the games in the Mario Party saga. There are minigames for 4 players, 2 against 2, 1 against 3, duels and much more. All minigames are played with classic button control.

Mount Minigames. For all those who want to enjoy a quick burst of minigames, Mount Minigames offers seven different circuits: Free Play, Sports and Puzzles, Coin Operated, Pairwise, Match 3, Survival and Daily Challenge. The Monte Minigames modes can also be played online *, on the same console ** or with a local wireless connection ***.

The new Mario Party Superstars trailer reviews what this compilation of classic boards and mini-games offers, the new modes to be enjoyed alone, in company or with friends from anywhere in the world and much more. Mario Party Superstars is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 29, 2021.