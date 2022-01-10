The Puerto Rican model and businesswoman Maripily Rivera has had no qualms about sharing a video taken from her bed on her Instagram account, showing that she is naked and that she only covers some parts of her body with a light-colored blanket.

Maripily is one of the famous Latinas who is very popular on social networks, where she frequently shares photos and videos where she shows off her curvy body, which he maintains with a balanced diet and a series of exercises.

This day Maripily was very active on her Instagram account where he made six publications to be in contact with his more than 1.5 million followers, which he has on the social network.

Maripily from the bed

“Of those days when you don’t want to get out of bed, a relaxed cloudy Sunday but look at what a beautiful sunrise. And my body asks me for rest and coffee to activate my energy ”, The Puerto Rican wrote on her Instagram account.

In the video the model is seen lying on her bed, showing part of her buttocks and legs bare, as well as part of her breasts.

In the images you can see the window and part of the terrace of his luxurious residence.

The businesswoman did not want to drink her coffee, as shown in a video she shared on the social network.

If you want to see the image click here

Do not forgive the exercise

And despite being Sunday, Maripily does not stop her exercise routines that allow her to maintain her well-shaped body, so she shared a video where she performs some cardio exercises.

“Today Sunday training. Abs and Cardio, like this in my cloudy afternoon relax, “he wrote on his Instagram account.

If you want to see the image click here

But, undoubtedly one of the sexiest images that the Puerto Rican showed this day was where she goes aboard her truck and shows off her sexy top, with a daring neckline, which reveals her enormous attributes.

Top with tremendous neckline

Even the top in nude color, reveals part of one of her breasts, which surely many of her followers appreciated.

If you want to see the image click here

“Kisses to my beautiful followers in my afternoon relax of errands”, the actress also posted.

And it is that at 44, Maripily has shown that she has an enviable figure, as shown in a photograph she shared this Sunday, where she is standing next to her luxurious white truck.

In the image, the Puerto Rican actress is seen wearing super tight blue jeans, which outlines her voluptuous body and in the upper part she wears a top that reveals her marked abdomen, the result of her strict exercise routines.

If you want to see the image click here

The famous Puerto Rican recently showed off a daring bikini that only slightly covers her private parts.

Aware of her enviable figure, Maripily posed on her back, revealing his well-formed rear.

Yes you want to see the image click here

Another of the images that she recently shared shows off her shapely legs with a white mini short, which combines with a low-cut black blouse, which makes her look very sensual.

You can also read:

–Jailyne Ojeda turns 24 and shows off her great rear with black underwear

–Yanet García shows off her rear in red lace lingerie, which leaves nothing to the imagination

–Maripily Rivera shows her entire rear guard posing from behind in a red string swimsuit

–Maripily Rivera suns her voluptuousness upside down with a floss bikini

–In gold micro bikini, Maripily Rivera exhibits her prominent curves in the foreground

–Maripily Rivera sets fire to Instagram again with a photo without clothes and another massage on her figure