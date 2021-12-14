Oppo has announced the launch of a new image coprocessor that will improve the processing of photos and videos by reducing the dependence of the ISP on the processor of their mobiles.

Oppo Inno Days is an event in which the brand presents its technological innovations for the coming years and in this context has presented MariSilicon X, a new chip that will support the main processor of the smartphone when processing images and videos.

The new chip is an NPU unit (Neural Processing Unit) of own development that is located as an intermediate step between the camera and the processor ISP, simplifying the processing of the information obtained to streamline the real-time management of all the information collected by the photographic sensor.

According to the brand itself, the new coprocessor could arrive next to the new generation of phones from Oppo’s Find X family to be presented during the first quarter of 2022.

MariSilicon X has been conceived as a SoC manufactured in a 6 nm lithography dedicated to the processing of photographs and video, in which an NPU core, an ISP (Image Signal Processor) and the on-board memory of the subsystem are integrated.

In this way, the image sensor of the camera sends the data in RAW to the ISP integrated in MariSilicon X which, with the help of the NPU and using its own memory, processes and manages all that information in a more efficient way. Then, deliver the result to the ISP of the mobile processor that will only give the final touch.

MariSilicon X has a powerful core NPU that allows 18 trillion operations per second using different artificial intelligence algorithms to process the images.

The integration of a memory subsystem within the chip itself lets you use all that power without adding latencies, which results in the immediate processing of a greater volume of data. For example, MariSilicon X could run Oppo’s noise reduction algorithm up to 20 times faster than its flagship Oppo Find X3 Pro.

This greater processing capacity would allow the ISP integrated into MariSilicon X manage a greater dynamic range reaching 20 bits at 120 dB, four times more than the Find X3 Pro, and manage to process 4K night videos by applying brightness improvements through artificial intelligence in real time.

The incorporation of MariSilicon X to the photographic equipment of Oppo mobiles is a major boost in image quality as it allows you to fine-tune the RAW image processing applying noise reduction filters on a larger information base.

In addition, it allows to squeeze the maximum potential of the RGBW sensors that mount Oppo mobiles applying a separation of RGB and white color channels to define color and brightness separately and improving the signal-to-noise ratio by 8.6 dB.

Yes the photography section will be improved with the arrival of the new chip, the video will not be less. MariSilicon X will provide increased bandwidth for render 4K night videos in HDR in real time and apply noise reduction and enhancement filters using artificial intelligence without affecting the performance of the smartphone.