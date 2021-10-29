Ex-driver of Hoy is confused with Ana Bárbara, ¿fixes? | Instagram

Do youAna Barbara? Everyone wondered if it was Queen Grupera when Marisol González, former host of Hoy, arrived at a fashion event. Edén Dorantes’s camera captured the moment in which the beautiful former partner of Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta gave a few words to the media.

Marisol gonzalez He arrived at the place with an elegant black dress with a lot of shine and a short jacket that simulated one of a charro, to complement his spectacular outfit, he accompanied him with a black hat, which, together with his evening makeup, made him look quite like the beautiful Ana Barbara.

When she was seen, with a questioning tone they said “Ana Bárbara” and very kindly and with a smile she replied that it is normal for them to confuse her with the singer, this since she launched the famous song Bandido.

The former host of Today She said happy that they compared her with such a talented woman and even assured that they have told her if she is her sister, but she assured that she would love to sing like her.

Between joke and joke, the former beauty queen sang a bit of two songs by the Grupera Queen and the truth is that she does not do it badly and could Marisol González be the new Grupera Queen?

Apparently what the beautiful television presenter was looking for with her outfit was to remember the next important dates to celebrate in Mexico, the Day of the Dead and the Day of the Dead, since she used a very sober makeup and with her hair completely collected and the others details even one could speak of an elegant Catrina.

The beautiful Marisol spoke about how much she misses working and that she would love to return to the Hoy Program, but assured that everything is settling down and that she is currently making some projects and public appearances gradually.

This beautiful woman also spoke about her family and if she has thought about her growing up; However, although he shared that his daughters are seven and three years old, they do not want to have more children, because they are very restless.

It should be remembered that Marisol gonzalez She shared with her audience that she was leaving Hoy to dedicate more time to her family and because her husband would change cities for work reasons; however, it left open the possibility of a return.

This happened in the midst of rumors that indicated that Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta would have to do with their resignation, because supposedly, they would not be left out by the beautiful Marisol in the pamtalla.