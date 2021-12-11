The Christmas tree is a global symbol of celebration that The St. Regis Mexico City shares with the millions of people around the world who celebrate this season of the year as a message of peace, love and hope.
“I believe that it is the best time of the year, it is a time full of light and magic, so today we are going to be that light and that magic that undoubtedly leaves us with a very special memory every Christmas and I am sure that we have one hope to come and we are going to enjoy it a lot “, he shared in an interview Marisol González.
“For me it is the best time of the year and more so because of what has happened, I believe that it leaves us the lesson of continuing to fight for our dreams and for our goals, that what comes will be better and precisely this time is filled with light and good memories, for me my best memories are of the Christmas season and I love it ”, added the host.
The presenter adorned the ceremony with her two daughters, Marisol and Luciana, to those who want to instill the holiday traditions. “I want them to grow as I grew up with that illusion and believe me that I do everything possible to make it so. For example, I was here for many years single and I never fixed the house and with them since October I have been decorating so that they get more excited and involved. From the first of December I have been doing dynamics with the elves and now Santa and the Child God are coming, then the Three Wise Men … seeing their excited and excited faces takes you back to everything you lived through and it is incredible, “he said.