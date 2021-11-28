The soap opera actress, Marjorie de Sousa, responded to the comments issued by the former Miss Universe Alicia machado during his participation in the reality show ‘The House of the Famous’.

During his stay on the Telemundo reality show, Machado started a lawsuit with Marjorie de Sousa after calling her “ridiculous” for not letting Julian Gil See your son even though the actor fulfills his responsibility to give 20% of his income as child support.

“That is a baseness as a person. Just as for me, the greatest baseness that a man can do, is to hit a woman, for me the greatest baseness that a lady can do, is to try to manipulate or stop a man. by force with a son, “said Machado during the reality show.

However, recently that the actress of “The Heartless” He has broken the silence and decided to share his position on the comments that Machado issued.

“I have no idea, my love, I have no idea what you are saying to me,” de Sousa said to Ventaneando’s cameras.

He also added that he prefers to focus on his work and put aside the drama. Too refused to reveal how he lives his romance with businessman Vicente Uribe, although he assured that he is not looking for a partner to start a family.

“Everything is perfect and everything is happy. I love you so much that God bless you. What I have fills me up too much, what Diosito sends I think is an extra and we must always be grateful. Right now I am very happy, very calm, in love with life, my son and all the beautiful things, “he commented.

In addition, he took advantage of the moment to talk a little about the state of health of Carme salinas and she was worried about her.

“I’ve been on the lookout, I write to Sebastián every day that I know he’s there. I tell him to let me know what’s up and what happened. We are praying and asking Diosito to return it to us and leave it for a little while longer. I think we all want it here, “he deepened.

“The truth is that it has affected me a lot because I shared with her not only my baby shower, but I did a soap opera with her. I was pregnant, nobody knew, it was very funny because Carmen Salinas looked at me and said ‘you have a face like Mom, you kind of are pregnant. ”I said,“ No! ” and we always laughed. Recording with Carmen is a treat because she is very funny. Who knows her knows what she is like, “he concluded.

