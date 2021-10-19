.

The statements of the Venezuelan actress Marjorie de Sousa caused a surprise after being consulted about the criticism that Alicia Machado made against her for her role as a mother, by not allowing her son to share with his father.

“I believe that one cannot give an opinion on the lives of others, because one does not know what every human being goes through. I wish the best to all the people who try to discredit me in some way, ”De Sousa explained in an interview with Televisa. “I bless her,” he said, referring to Alicia Machado.

It was during an episode of the reality show La Casa de los Famosos, where the former beauty queen, Alicia Machado, harshly criticized her compatriot. “You cannot take away from a son the right to have his father, no matter how the father is. She has found a guy with money and power who is the one who has paid her all the lawyers and the one who has helped her do the dirty thing to the boy’s father, “said Machado, 44 ​​years old.

According to Machado, the actress’s acting with her son’s father is a base. “Just as for me the greatest baseness a man can do is hit a woman, for me the greatest baseness a lady can do is try to manipulate or detain a man by force with a child. In my life I would put my daughter in those circumstances. It cannot be that your idolatry makes you sick in that way, because that is what she has, “he added with annoyance at the opportunity.

For her part, De Sousa, 41, was very calm and emphasized that she is not interested in getting into trouble. “When the lives of others are an example for me, I will take it into account and pay attention, and when they are things that do not matter to me, go olé, I will retire!”, She exclaimed amused, after explaining the reason for her attitude.

“If you get hooked you lose, and we are in a process of learning and moving forward, then if you get hooked you go back and I am not up for that, I have lived too long to be bitter about nonsense,” he emphasized.

The actress made her comments about Machado during an event in Miami, where she gave out 500 free mammogram certificates in conjunction with an organization that fights against breast cancer.

At the event, she received the keys to the City of Miami and was named a Distinguished Citizen by the Mayor of Miami Dade: Daniela Levin Cava, and Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee.

Before the gesture of the authorities, De Sousa was happy and grateful. He also thanked viewers for watching the telenovela La Desalmada, which is broadcast by the Univisión network, and in which De Sousa plays the evil Julia.

“It has been incredible for us, last week we reached 4.2 million ignitions, that means that there are millions and millions of people watching the project, on behalf of my colleagues, thank you!”, She declared excited after revealing that she is very motivated with it. melodrama.

“People wanted to see a pink story, people wanted to fall in love, to hate the bad guy, we are a little tired of so much slaughter. We as artists also wanted this type of story ”, he concluded.