Capital Group representative Mark L. Casey said that Bitcoin has become an alternative to cash. And bonds that provide negative returns on position.

“Bitcoin is an asset big enough to ignore.”

By the way, Capital Group is one of the largest investment and financial services companies in the United States. With more than 90 years of operation. Also, with $ 2.6 billion of assets under management to Bitcoin.

In fact, Capital Group, which has 29 offices around the world, including in Hong Kong, has joined a growing list of leading financial institutions. Which have begun to adopt Bitcoin.

For example, Bank of America, stated that cryptocurrencies have become too big to ignore.

Likewise, Barry Sternlicht, CEO of Starwood Capital Group, said that Bitcoin and Ethereum offer their own significant advantages over the competition.

However, critics of Bitcoin say that its volatility makes it a poor choice to preserve value in short periods of time.

Casey sees Bitcoin as an alternative asset

With this in mind, in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Mark Casey opined that cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin are promising. Especially due to the lack of a central control mechanism and limited supply.

‘Bitcoin could be useful in places where there are restrictions on currency exchange. And where the values ​​of the local currency are not stable.

Likewise, Mark Casey sided with those who use Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation.

“There is a huge demand for this type of asset class. Even if a small but growing portion of the world’s $ 600 billion of financial assets is allocated to Bitcoin, its price will continue to rise.

Similarly, in the webinar, he indicated that Bitcoin should be of interest to anyone who interacts with money. Adding, that Bitcoin could become one of the most profitable assets. The independence of cryptocurrencies from central bank control and limited supply make them a good hedge against inflation.

“There is great appeal for these types of assets. Bitcoin, for me, is like gold, because it is not sovereign and it is scarce and difficult to find.

Other participations in the seminar

In particular, 2 Capital Group experts also pointed out that Bitcoin was too big to ignore. From an investment point of view. They are Douglas Upton, stock investment analyst, and Bobby Esnard, emerging markets technology analyst.

Indeed, experts argued at the Conference that Bitcoin allows you to have a form of money that no one can print anymore. Which gives it a rational expectation to not only maintain its value over time, but to increase in value if more people adopt it.

“Another thing that gives Bitcoin a potential value is that it is the only digital money that cannot be censored. No one can prevent a transaction from being sent or received. ‘

Undoubtedly, Casey said, “In short, Bitcoin, I think, will prove to be an excellent hedge against inflation.”

In closing, Casey’s comments come after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high at over $ 66,000. At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $ 61,500, according to our internal Crypto Online tool.

I close with this phrase from Barbara Burtin: “If you have a client who wants to buy Bitcoin and you just tell him not to do it, you are not giving him a good service.”

