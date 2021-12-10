The gothic horrors of Edgar Allan Poe will be back and under the more modern gaze of Mike Flanagan A few months after the announcement that the director will work on an adaptation of the short story “The Fall of the House of Usher”, the cast has been revealed that will help to tell the story. Among them, stands out the icon that is Mark Hamilll and several of the interpreters who have become his frequent collaborators in his most recent shows.

According to Variety, Rahul Kohli Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford and Mark Hamill have joined the new series that is preparing Mike flanagan on Netflix. It is a contemporary version of the story “The Fall of the House of Usher”, by the acclaimed Edgar Allan Poe. The show is a Netflix priority because just a few months after its announcement, the cast that will give life to this new horror story has already been established.

In case you haven’t read it, the account tells the story of an anonymous narrator who, after receiving a letter from an old friend named Roderick, comes to his family home to visit him. The reason is that the host has severe health problems and needs the company to cope with his ailments. However, it is soon revealed that the place where they live, which used to be the home of a noble family, has a strange power over those who inhabit it.

Details on each of the characters are not yet revealed. About Hamill’s it was simply said that it is about someone who finds a home in the shadows. It is known that it will not be a period title, despite the original material, but a contemporary version of it. This is not a surprise given Flangan’s other great title, The Curse of Hill House – 93%, show that is a free adaptation of a novel of the same name.

Kohli is surely remembered as Sheriff Hassan, the only authority on the island where the events of the magnificent Midnight Mass take place – 100%. In that series, Flanagan reimagines the vampire myth and turns it upside down by drawing sinister parallels between classic blood-drinking creatures and Judeo-Christian mythology. Sloyan, who was Beverly’s fan on that show, will also return to work with the director on this new project. The same happens with Gilford who was Riley, the protagonist of the aforementioned series.

Flanangan has found a great home on Netflix. The production company has a contract with the director’s production company for various projects. His return to the haunted house subgenre will certainly be welcomed by fans. If anyone could make the weakened mental state of the protagonist in the original tale chilling, it is surely this director who has proven to have an excellent eye for horror and family drama.

The Fall of the House of Usher It does not have a release date yet, but with the cast ready it is a matter of time until production begins and maybe we can expect it in mid-2023 or maybe at the end of next year in the best case. So far it is reported that it will consist of a total of eight episodes of which Flanagan will direct four. Obviously, it will be a Netflix exclusive title.

