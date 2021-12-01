The comic creator and author of Kick-Ass, Mark Millar, is going through a stage where several of his works are being adapted for the small and big screen. Some of them are tape The king’s man, which is scheduled to premiere on December 22, The Legacy of Jupiter – 35%, a series that is already available on Netflix along with its respective spin-off, SuperCrooks. In addition, this author is credited with creating several prominent comics such as The Ultimates, which was the basis for the film The Avengers – 92%, as well as the Civil War and Wolverine: Old Man Logan graphic novels, which served as the inspiration for Captain America: Civil War – 90% and Logan – 93%.

Undoubtedly, Thousand has been successful in the world of superhero comics and, Kick-Ass, one of his most popular works, which has two film adaptations (Kick-Ass: a Superhero without Superpowers – 76% and Kick-Ass 2 – 31%), has been the center of rumors for some time as several times it has been speculated that a third part could be on the way. Almost a decade after the premiere of Kick-Ass 2, fans of the franchise are still hoping to see Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chloë Grace Moretz again in their signature green and purple outfits, however, according to Mark Millar, this will not happen in the near future.

In a recent interview for ., Thousand revealed that there is no plan for a third installment of Kick-Ass and that all that has been heard about this are only unfounded rumors, however, this ensures that there is still one more story to tell the public of said superhero. His words were as follows:

You know, it’s funny, every now and then something about a third of Kick-Ass comes up, but it’s never true. What happens is, I think, when one of the original actors is being interviewed about another movie they are asked, ‘Will there be another installment of Kick-Ass?’ and they say, ‘well, I don’t know, maybe’ and then this turns into a headline: ‘Maybe another Kick-Ass is coming.’ But in reality, we’ve literally never had a conversation about it.

Mark He added that at the moment there is definitely no possibility of having another tape of the beloved Dave Lizewski / Kick-Ass, since both he and Matthew Vaughn, director of the first film of Kick-AssThey are really busy with different projects and they are working with different companies. Thousand commented:

I talk to Matthew Vaughn three times a week, Matthew is one of my best friends and we have no plans because I’m on Netflix and he has deals with Apple, and Kick-Ass is from Universal. So there are definitely no plans, maybe at some point in the future, we will have one last story to tell, which will be the grand finale of the story. I like that idea too, because we can pretty much get back to all the characters in different places a little bit later, so at some point there is a potential story. But I pray that no one reads this and gets the wrong idea saying that Kick-Ass 3 is in the works, because there are no plans to do it at the moment and I am 100% sure of it.

Also, at the Provincetown Film Festival in 2018, Chloë Grace Moretz, the actress who plays Hit-Girl in the series, said that after the disappointment she took with Kick-Ass 2, does not plan to return to play the character in a sequel. The star put it this way:

I love the franchise, I think the first movie was very, very special. I wish the second part had been handled a little differently. Because I think we were all looking forward to something a little different than what happened. As much as I love the Hit-Girl character, I think she lives and survives in Kick-Ass, and I want to keep her that way. I want to keep everyone’s mind on Kick-Ass. So I don’t think there is Kick-Ass 3, at least not with Hit-Girl in it.

