In recent years, Mark Ruffalo has stood out not only for his intervention in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Bruce Banner / Hulk, but also for his discussions and political opinions on social networks, using his Twitter profile as the main form of communication with his followers. The actor returns with new words, this time in the form of a request for release for a Native American activist who has spent decades in prison. Ruffalo is demanding the president Joe biden let man go free.

Although Mark has had a brilliant career in Hollywood and stands out for films such as If I Had 30 – 64%, The Illusions: Nothing Is What It Seems – 49%, The Sinister Island – 68% and Zodiac – 89%, the truth is that his time in the MCU has given him more fame than he had. Now he is a fully formed star and the world is very aware of each and every one of his movements on social networks. One of his most recent posts asks forgiveness for Leonard peltier, who was convicted of aiding and abetting murder in 1977 and is currently serving two life sentences in federal prison.

Although Peltier has pleaded not guilty, assuring that he never committed the crime, remains behind bars and Mark Ruffalo intervenes in the matter:

Dear President of the United States, Joe Biden, please release this man. This is another injustice in a long list of injustices our Native Family suffered here in the United States.

The comments in the publication of Ruffalo are divided, with some users claiming that Peltier He is guilty of this and other crimes, others diverting attention to other topics of interest, and several supporting the actor’s request. President Joe biden has not commented on the matter.

In case of Peltier is attracting the attention of U.S. authorities, including James reynolds, one of the US prosecutors who helped put Peltier in prison, who also sent a statement (via Huffpost) in which he also asks Biden for the release of the activist, accused of murder for allegedly murdering two FBI agents during the shooting 1975 on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, although there is no real evidence that this was the case.

I am writing to you today from an unusual position for a former prosecutor: pleading with you to commute the sentence of a man I helped put behind bars. Over time, and the benefit of hindsight, I have come to realize that the prosecution and continued incarceration of Mr. Peltier was and is unfair.

Countless petitions have been made on Change.org to demand the release of Leonard, and some have collected several tens of thousands of signatures. Perhaps in the future we can see a major change in the activist’s life, if the pressure around his house remains strong.

For its part, Mark Ruffalo he still has a lot of plans in the entertainment industry. Of course he will return as Bruce Banner for a few more projects in the MCU, but it is clear that his time in the series is coming to an end. Soon he will be ten years in it and it is necessary that someone else take his place in the future. Fans can at least have the consolation that we will see him in the She-Hulk series that is about to premiere on the Disney Plus platform, in addition, we recently saw him on the big screen making a cameo in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%.

She-hulk It will premiere sometime late in 2022.

