12/13/2021

On at 22:29 CET

Sport.es

Karim Adeyemi was the protagonist in the shadow of Pedri of the Golden Boy Gala 2021. The Salzburg forward was awarded the Golden Boy Web, a lower award than the one achieved by the FC Barcelona midfielder, who won the highest award that since 19 years ago he delivered the Italian newspaper ‘Tuttosport’.

After the gala, however, Adeyemi became the focus of the media, for the interest of all the greats of Europe in getting their services. Among them, Barça. After the gala, the young Salzburg striker was delighted to play at the Camp Nou one day, but minutes later, his manager, Thomas Salomon, ruled him out.

The young soccer player’s agent confirmed the news that ‘Sky Sports’ had revealed a little over a week ago that Adeyemi had ruled out the Blaugrana team, Real Madrid and Inter, because their intention was to play in the Bundesliga.

‘No’ to Barça immediately

“A few days ago we said definitive ‘no’ to Barça’s proposal for Adeyemi. The Barça is no longer an option for Karim. The best thing for him is a German club, “Solomon explained this Monday, denying that the Blaugrana club had offered Salzburg the 40 million he was asking for to transfer the player:” They made us a proposal, but they never reached Salzburg. present him anything. “However, the young forward’s agent did not rule out a future Blaugrana for his client: “In two or three years we will see what can happen”.

Both Solomon and Adeyemi’s environment consider that the best thing for the footballer is continue your progression at a German club that will allow him to consolidate in the German national team, thinking about the next World Cup in Qatar in 2022. The young Salzburg forward has already caught the attention of the Teutonic coach, Hansi Flick and the key for him to continue doing so is that he has continuity in the Bundesliga.

Everything indicates that his destiny would be Borussia Dortmund, with whom he would have already reached an agreement in principle for the next five seasons. Now it only remains for the German club to get close to the 40 million that Salzburg is asking for, with which Adeyemi has a contract until 2024.