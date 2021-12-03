12/03/2021

Less than a month to reopen the transfer market, FC Barcelona begins to move tab. And as urgent as reinforcing the attack is to lighten the squad. Some footballers do not enter into the future plans of the Blaugrana club and the winter transfer window is a new opportunity to find a way out for them. This is the case of Samuel Umtiti.

The Frenchman has yet to debut this season and in Serie A the door of Milan has been reopened. The option for the French international to join the rossonero team was already on the table in summer, but the contacts between Barça and the Lombard team did not come to fruition.

Umtiti’s option returns to the fore after center-back Simon Kjaer underwent an arthroscopy of the knee ligament this Friday, an injury that will keep him away from the pitch for several months.

The rossonero coach, Stefano Pioli, has requested a reinforcement for the central axis of his defense and the Blaugrana defender is one of the options considered by the sports management of the Italian team.

The already former technical secretary of Barça, Ramon Planes, traveled to Milan in the summer with a list of footballers who offered in the form of a transfer or loan to the director of Sports Strategy and Development of the Lombard team, Paolo Maldini.

Maldini was interested in some of these footballers, among them Umtiti, but ended up ruling out any incorporation due to high salaries of all these players. Milan could now make an effort to alleviate Kjaer’s absence.