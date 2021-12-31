12/31/2021 at 2:33 PM CET

The sports management of FC Barcelona works against the clock to lower the salary mass of its workforce in order to be able to register the new signings that can be specified in this winter market, starting with the already confirmed incorporation of Ferran Torres.

The Blaugrana club works on a two-way basis. The first, the downward renewal of some contracts. The second, the departure of footballers who do not enter into the future plans.

One of these footballers is Clément Lenglet, who remains a sought-after footballer despite having lost prominence this season.

Barça had advanced negotiations with Newcastle, which with the injection of money it has received from its new owners, an investment fund from Saudi Arabia, is trying to build a team that will fight for titles in the short term.

Lenglet fit in with his project, by age and international experience. But a young Dutch talent has gotten in the way. Magpies have opted for Sven Botman, the 21-year-old central defender from Lille for whom half of Europe yearns. And it seems that the cat is going to take to the water.

Newcastle are willing to pay 30 million the French team for taking over the services of the Dutch international, which would close the door to the signing of Lenglet.

The rupture of this route would suppose a serious setback for a Barça that has also seen how Ousmane Dembélé declined to sign its renewal downwards. Two operations that would have facilitated the registration of Ferran Torres.