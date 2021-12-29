12/29/2021 at 22:04 CET

Barça is working hard to raise the competitive level of its squad and he has made a titanic effort to incorporate Ferran Torres, a footballer called to make a difference, into the winter market. But the activity of sports management goes beyond this strategic movement. The battered economy of the club forces us to be very attentive to market opportunities and that is what the Blaugrana club is doing.

According to the journalist Gerard Romero, Barça would have reached an agreement in principle with Chelsea side César Azpilicueta for him to join next summer, once his contractual relationship with the London club has expired. The signing of the agreement would only be pending for the player to resolve a family issue, according to Romero. In that case, the veteran right-back will become Barça’s first reinforcement for the 2022-2023 season.

Azpilicueta is a highly valued piece. Not in vain has the nine seasons that he has played in the ‘blue’ team and With the return of Luis Enrique to the bench of the Spanish team, he has also consolidated as an international.

Experience for the reconstruction of Barça

The Navarrese side has rope for a while despite his 32 years and His experience can be of great value for the reconstruction that Barça has started with young talents from its quarry as pillars of the new project. Azpilicueta, moreover, would reinforce a position, that of right-back, which has limped since the departure of Dani Alves, which the club has recovered to alleviate this deficit. An aggravated deficit this season with the injury of Sergi Roberto.

The Blaugrana club has won the pulse of Atlético, who also had the veteran Navarrese winger on their agenda to cover the almost certain departure of Kieran Trippier to Newcastle. The mattresses have tested the footballer, but it is Barça that has managed to get a principle of agreement from him.

The incorporation of Azpilicueta will be at zero cost. In return, Barça’s offer will go beyond the one-year contract that Chelsea offered him before making the decision to withdraw his proposal.

He will say goodbye as captain blue

Although in recent days he has lost his status as a starter, after Chelsea’s decision not to renew him, César Azpilicueta will leave the ‘blue’ club as the seventh footballer with the most games in his history (449). In fact, the Navarrese full-back has only missed five games due to injury or suspension since he landed at Stamford Bridge in 2012, and in 2017 he became the fourth footballer in the history of the Premier League to win the title playing every minute. , after Gary Pallister, John Terry and Wes Morgan. Since 2019 he has been the first captain of Chelsea, an armband that he wore for the first time in 2017, in a Cup semi-final match against Tottenham. He is the first Spanish footballer to raise a Champions League captaining a foreign team.