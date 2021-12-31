12/31/2021

On at 13:33 CET

Sport.es

Ousmane Dembélé has opened an auction in the market after his refusal to extend his contract with FC Barcelona. The French forward and his representative, Moussa Sissoko, know that he is a highly valued piece and they want to get the most out of it, bearing in mind that as of tomorrow he can negotiate his future with the freedom letter under his arm.

As SPORT has learned, Juventus has taken the initiative reaching a principle of agreement with the footballer. An agreement that Dembélé and his environment have conditioned on not reaching more interesting offers for the footballer, who wants to leave the door open to a possible interest from PSG.

And the first temptation has come from England, where Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle yearn for their services.

It has been the ‘magpies’ who have taken the first step with a “monstrous” offer, in the words of the journalist Rudy Galetti. A proposal that even doubling the figures that he perceives at Barça is insufficient for Dembélé.

Backed by the money of their new Saudi owners, Newcastle would have put Dembélé on the table 20 million net annually, to which would be added another 20 transfer premium and another 12 commission for his representative.

But Dembélé still aspires to more. His claims amount to 30 ‘kilos’ per year, 30 transfer premium and 15 commission for Sissoko.

In St. James Park they do not give credit to Dembélé’s ‘no’ and could choose to withdraw from the auction.