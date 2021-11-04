Today, the cosmetic industry has become quite a novelty, as many famous people have added several zeros to their bank accounts; Some have opted to start their own makeup lines, while others have opted for sales.

It is worth mentioning that many have decided to stay away from acting due to the great results that the sale of beauty products, or any other, has left them, or there are others who have continued along with their careers.

Ximena Duque

One of those who has decided to completely put aside her acting career is the former Telemundo star, because at 36 years of age, her annual earnings are approximately three million dollars.

And it is that Jay Adkins’ wife has known very well how to invest the future of her children, since she has a line of sunglasses that bear her name under the Santorini Sunglasses seal.

In addition, he continues to sell beauty and personal care products, as well as creams and various products that have helped him grow his considerable fortune.

The former actress has made a fortune thanks to her companies. Photo: IG / ximenaduque

Allisson lozz

It was at the beginning of the century, when one of the most promising stars that Televisa had had in recent years came to light, because at his young age he earned the leading role in several children’s soap operas.

It is about nothing more and nothing less than the singer and actress Allisson Lozz, because she shared credits with celebrities such as Sebastin Zurita, and even Diego Boneta when they were still very young.

However, the pressure of such a small acting career, forced her to run away and completely forget about the recording forums, and start her facet as an entrepreneur.

The former Mexican actress has a better life away from acting. Photo: IG / allisson.gtz

After marrying Eliu Gutirrez, she decided to follow the religion of her husband, one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and since she was 28 years old, she has been selling makeup and beauty products from a well-known brand.

I remember that I left to help my family and it was over, I did not have enough for more. That was the end of everything and really in Mary Kay I earn much better than what I earned when I was an actress and I am glad because I am not the only one, she shared through her social networks.

Carmen villalobos

One of the celebrities who has decided to combine her career as an actress and her facet as a businesswoman is the star of Sin senos si hay paraiso, Carmen Villalobos.

The actress has just finished her participation in “Cafe con aroma de mujer”. Photo: IG / cvillaloboss

At 38 years old, the actress has become the face of Telemundo, but a couple of days ago she commented with her followers that she is starting a new adventure.

And it is that the star will be part of the project called Escuela Imparables, a production directed by E! Entertainment where the Barranquilla native is in charge of directing 12 entrepreneurs.

Marlene favela

The Televisa star has decided to pay a small tribute to the little person who came to change her life, her daughter Bella, because she decided to capture her face in a tender grimace, under the Bella Doll brand, since it is the company that she will leave behind. his baby as an inheritance.

The Mexican actress has already started to form the company to leave her daughter. Photo: IG / marlenefavela

It was through his social networks, where the star shared that it is a project where he also supports these microentrepreneurs because he ensures that many people are going through difficult times.

Mayeli alonso

Lupillo Rivera’s ex-wife has decided to leave behind her relationship with the singer and his family, and make her own makeup line alongside her daughter.

Through her social networks, the influencer has shared that she has great products under the name Karizma Beauty that has lipsticks, shadows and much more.

Influencers have made a name for themselves in the cosmetic industry. Photo: IG / mayelialonsooficial

