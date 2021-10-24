10/24/2021 at 7:14 PM CEST

Fails ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, who rolled on the floor when he was leader of the Grand Prix of the Emilia Romagna. Fails Ducati, the Borgo Panigale (Italy) factory, which owns the best motorcycle on the grid of MotoGP and still does not win the title. It triumphs, in a big way, to the beast, to the animal, of Marc Marquez (Honda), which today has won its third grand prize (Germany, USA and Emilia Romagna) the year of his return after a serious injury, which took him ten months away from the circuits. And total, unique, unforgettable apotheosis of the French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), who, after the fall of Bagnaia, was automatically proclaimed a new and brand-new world champion, his first title, at age 22, after 116 races and seven seasons in the World Championship, two races before the end of the campaign, as there are still the great prizes of the Algarve (Portimao, Portugal) and Valencia.

Quartararo, whom everyone calls the ‘Devil’, has given France one of the very few titles, scepters, championships what was missing to one of the sportiest countries in the world, as the French had been champions of the small categories and, of course, F1 and rallies, but never 500cc and MotoGP. Quartararo, a too funny and undisciplined boy in his first years in the World Cup, has shown, in recent years, to give a brutal change to the point that the ‘Devil’ has been the only one who has been capable to score in all, all, races of the championship in all categories.

Repsol Honda double

The second race in San Marino, which was also the farewell to Valentino rossi (Yamaha), was being dominated, very comfortably, by Bagnaia and Márquez (Honda), who has always, always, been very close to ‘Pecco’, so much so that he even managed to make him nervous and cause his crash four laps from the end. MM93 took over the situation and, for the first time since 2017, the Repsol Honda ‘team’, has achieved, with Pol Espargaro in second position, he achieved a double on the World Cup podium.

Márquez crossed the finish line standing on his motorcycle and pointing, with his left hand, the humerus of his right arm, the damaged one, the one operated three times and the one that has kept him off the track for almost a whole year. It was the demonstration that he feels better every time, although he continues to think that his full performance will still be late.

The happiness of MM93

Today’s race winner, Marc Márquez, acknowledged his immense happiness and confessed that, without being a left-wing circuit, “it was the most important race of the yearTo win on a right-hand track, which are the circuits that cost me the most, makes me very happy and will give me a lot of confidence for the last two races and the next season. I’m very happy, because ‘Pecco’ was stratospheric and I don’t know how I was able to stay there with him. Yes, it is true that I pressured him, but ‘Pecco’ has been exceptional and, just when I had almost given up on passing him, he fell incomprehensibly. But, well, today is the day of Fabio (Quartarari), who has had a unique year and who deserves, by far, this title. Hopefully next year we can fight him, again, the title. “Márquez, who is coming from the injury, he is already, with his three wins, the second most successful rider after Quartararo.

“You can only say that I still don’t believe it, I feel incredibly happy, my whole family is here and, the truth, the only thing I can say is, apart from being my dream, it has been of all those who have helped me throughout my life“Quartararo commented in the ‘corralito’, where he received the congratulations of MM93 and all those present, as Bagnaia had already congratulated him on arriving at the ‘pit lane’, coming from the track, before getting on the podium. ‘Pecco’ He left Ducati boxing, stepped out into the pit lane and hugged the new champion.