01/10/2022 at 14:02 CET

There are barely 25 days until the start of the 2022 MotoGP preseason at the Sepang circuit (February 5 and 6) and since December 22 there is no news about the evolution of the ocular nerve injury (diplopia) suffered by Marc Marquez. In addition, to add more tension to the situation, Repsol Honda has announced that in the online presentation of the team, on January 14, they will not have their eight-time world champion.

Honda has communicated that Marc will not be at the event to “remain focused on his recovery and preseason preparations.” The presentation will be carried out Pol Espargaro and the two pilots of the LCR Honda satellite team, Takaaki Nakagami and Àlex Márquez.

Márquez, who already missed the first two races of the 2021 season due to a serious injury to the humerus in his right arm at Jerez 2020, was beginning to show signs of recovery and had scored three victories when he suffered an accident training motocross in Lleida on 30 October. He was diagnosed with a slight concussion and the same eye injury that already affected him in 2011 when he was still a Moto2 rider, diplopia or double vision. That made him miss the last two grands prix of 2021 and also the valuable post-season tests in November in Jerez.

Marc has only reappeared in public to attend his Allianz campus in Rufea And he did it, in addition, the day after the press was called the day before with the only assistance of his brother Alex. The secrecy has been maintained until now, although before Christmas, Repsol Honda reported in a brief statement that Márquez he was progressing “adequately” from his injury and that he would continue “with conservative treatment for the next few weeks. He will be able to continue with his physical training plan to prepare for the new season.”