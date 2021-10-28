10/27/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

Joel xaubet

Marquinhos has become a fundamental figure for the PSG, next to Kimpembe form a great defensive duo and after the march of Thiago silva to the Chelsea, is the captain of the Parisians. The Brazilian has taken a step forward in recent seasons, becoming one of the best centrals in the world. All this has made it one of the great wishes of any team.

Tuchel wanted to meet again with Marquinhos

Chelsea, after winning the Champions League, sought to strengthen its defense and Marquinhos was the favorite for Tuchel, the blues came to offer 100 million to PSG to take over the services of the carioca, but the Parisians cannot imagine a future without their captain and they closed the door to any possible agreement.

“I only think of Paris”

When asked about the blues offering, Marquinhos left no room for doubt: “The club blocked any offer. It is an honor for me that PSG has so much confidence in me. The interest of others tells me that I do a good job. I only think of Paris and PSG“With these statements, the Brazilian center-back ends Thomas Tuchel’s dream of reuniting with his former center-back during his stay at PSG.

In sports, Marquinhos is in the best moment of his career, is an untouchable for PSG and for their national team at 27 years old. The good condition of the Brazilian will be essential for the Parisian team, led by Messi, Neymar and Mbappé can compete for all the titles of the season. At the moment PSG leads the French league and its group in the Champions League.