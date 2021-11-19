. “Marry Me” is the new romantic comedy from Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma.

Packed with original songs from Jennifer Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma, Marry Me will be arriving next Valentine’s Day.

In the movie, Lopez plays music superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson plays Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher: Two complete strangers who agree to get married and then get to know each other. An unexpected romance between two different people looking for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, Marry Me is a modern love story about fame, marriage, and social media.

Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) is one half of the world’s most powerful and sexy celebrity couple alongside new music star Bastian (Maluma, making his film debut). As Kat and Bastian’s inescapable hit song “Marry Me” rises to the top of the charts, the couple is about to get married in front of an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will be broadcast on multiple platforms. .

Divorced math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) was dragged into the concert by his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman, HBO’s Big Little Lies) and his best friend (Sarah Silverman). When Kat finds out, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian cheated on her with his assistant, her life takes an unexpected turn when she collapses on stage, questioning everything about love, truth and fidelity. As her world of appearances collapses, she meets her gaze with a stranger, a face in the crowd.

If what you know disappoints you, then perhaps what you do not know is the answer, and thus, in a moment of inspired insanity, Kat decides to marry Charlie. What starts with an impulsive reaction turns into an unexpected romance. But when different circumstances conspire to separate them, the universal question arises: Can two people from such different worlds close the chasm that separates them and build a place where they both belong?

The film also stars John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Michelle Buteau (Welcome to Buteaupia) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mulan).

“Marry Me” was directed by Kat Coiro (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Dead to Me”) from a script by John Rogers (TNT’s The Librarians) and Tami Sagher (NBC’s 30 Rock) and Harper Dill (The Mick from FOX) based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby.

The film was produced by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas (“Hustlers,” “Maid in Manhattan”), Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina (“Hustlers,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) and John Rogers. The film’s executive producers are Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur, and JB Roberts.

