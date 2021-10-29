10/29/2021 at 7:38 PM CEST

.

The mother of Marta Calvo will attend next Friday, November 5 at Congress of Deputies to present a legislative initiative with the aim of achieving the criminalization in cases of intentional concealment of the body after a homicide.

This has been indicated by the spokesperson for Marta Calvo’s maternal family, Mariano Navarro, who has indicated that he will accompany Marisol Burón, the mother of the young woman who disappeared in November 2019, to Madrid and that, after the arrest of the main suspect of her death, Jorge Ignacio PJ, it has not been possible to locate his body.

As Navarro explains, They have given notice to the different political groups in case they want to be present and they have the support of the Clara Campoamor Association, Juan Carlos Quer and the family of Marta del Castillo.

The search for the body of Marta Calvo, the young Valencian woman allegedly murdered by a man who is attributed at least two other violent deaths and another five attempts, lasts for 23 months in which various mass operations have taken place, all of them unsuccessful so far, involved in the intense anguish suffered by the family.

Since his disappearance in a house in the Valencian town of Manuel, where he met Jorge Ignacio PJ, his alleged murderer, the group of specialists from the Civil Guard has considered various hypotheses, for whose verification huge amounts of material and human resources have been used.

The detainee, who turned himself in on December 4 at the Carcaixent Civil Guard barracks, maintains that the young woman’s death was “an accident” after having had a sexual relationship with cocaine consumption, and that he proceeded to dismember the body , whose parts he distributed in several containers.