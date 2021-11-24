11/24/2021 at 11:24 CET

.

The family of Marta del Castillo, the young Sevillian woman murdered by Miguel Carcaño on January 24, 2009, he asked for two years in prison for Francisco Javier Garcia Marin, aka the Cuckoo, and his mother for lie in court.

The victim’s parents, Antonio del Castillo and Eva Casanueva, also claim that the accused pay a fine of 1,800 euros and compensate them with 20,000 euros for moral damagesAll for a crime of false testimony for which the Prosecutor’s Office has requested an eight-month prison sentence for El Cuco and his mother, Rosalía García Marín.

In their indictment, as confirmed by sources in the case to ., Marta’s family also claims that Carcaño, who is serving a sentence of twenty-one years and three months in the Herrera de la Mancha prison, testify.

The confessed murderer assured that El Cuco, who was his friend at the time, was the night of the events at the address on León XIII street where Marta was mortally assaulted.

The young woman’s family recalls that Cuco, her mother and father, the latter who died four years ago, appeared as witnesses and “by mutual agreement, knowing its falsehood, with reckless disregard for the truth and with the intention of inducing to mistake the court on the facts subject to prosecution, “they offered” false information and made fallacious, mendacious and reticent statements. “

According to them, the Cuco was not in Carcaño’s apartment but sleeping in his house, while in the sentence handed down by the Seventh Section it is established as proven that he did go to Leo XIII and helped his friend get rid of Marta’s body.

The parents largely agree with the Prosecutor’s Office, who assures in their letter that El Cuco and his relatives “agreed” to “cover” their performance at dawn on January 24 “knowing that the truth was missing. “and without caring about the damages” that could be caused to the victim’s family.

Thus, the mother declared to the court that she had been in a bar with her husband and that when she returned home, around 1.30 or 2.00 in the morning, her son was already “asleep in his room”, but “the reality is that they were in the establishment until 4.30 and they did not find their son at home when they arrived, “replies the prosecutor.

His provisional brief also recalls that the Juvenile Court number 3 of Seville sentenced Cuco to three years of confinement in a closed regime for a crime of concealment.

According to that ruling, García Marín helped Carcaño get rid of Marta’s body and avoid its discovery.

El Cuco, who just turned 28, and his mother were prosecuted by the Court of Instruction number 2 of Seville at the beginning of 2019 and again at the beginning of May of this year.

In both cases he insisted that El Cuco, his mother and father “hatched a plan” whose “sole purpose” was “to deceive the court. about what really happened “on the day of the crime.

After serving the sentence imposed by the Juvenile Court, Cuco moved to a town in the French region of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur.