12/19/2021

The parents of Marta del Castillo they can’t anymore. It has been more than a decade since his daughter, then 17 years old, disappeared giving the starting signal to a myriad of opposing versions by those involved. In jail, only one convicted of the murder: Miguel Carcaño.

During all these years, the young Leo XIII has come to give up to seven versions of what happened that night with the minor at home. The last one, the one that takes on the most weight. In it he told that it was his older brother, Francisco Javier Delgado, the one who hit the young woman with five rifle butts to death and disposed of the body. All because Marta found out about a bank scam by both brothers to pay for the apartment in which they resided. This is the version that Antonio del Castillo considers good.

Hence, the desperate family has offered Carcaño the possibility of receive the apartment where the crime occurred as a gift if he confesses where Marta’s body is.

According to the newspaper ABC, Marta’s parents would have bought this house after it had no outlet in the market for several years as it was known for the place where the tragic murder of the young Sevillian took place.

Thus, Antonio del Castillo believes that it was not Carcaño who committed the crime. “The most logical thing is that it was his brother, because from the beginning Miguel concealed and covered up someone “, he has commented on several occasions.”I don’t think I had any intention of doing it, I think it happened at a time when my daughter was not supposed to be there, a sibling fight“He has assured. So he has decided to send a letter to the condemned young man with his offer. Give him the famous house.