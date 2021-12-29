12/29/2021 at 18:36 CET

.

The Spanish champion of 3,000 meters on the indoor track, Marta García, said that she has decided to leave FC Barcelona, ​​of which she has been a part for three years, because she does not feel “valued”.

“I gave them a vote of confidence in the last two years, but far from finding a better answer, this one was even worse, so the bottom line has been quite sad for their behavior”, he claimed.

The Leonese athlete, who is part of Uriel Reguero’s training group in the Valladolid capital, has committed to Bilbao Atletismo, with which she will share a team with other more veteran runners such as Tere Urbina or Elena Loyo.

In the Basque group, “I have found, in addition to a great atmosphere, a club that gives me the freedom to adapt my personal calendar, since last season was subject to the commitments of FC Barcelona, ​​leaving in the background the options to have been present in some events such as the Tokyo Olympics “, said García.

The main objective of his new team will be the European Club Cup in the cross-country modality that will be held on February 6 in Portugal, where he will try to contribute his quality, as demonstrated by his recent presence in the European of this specialty, in the mixed relay, played in Dublin (Ireland).

Apart from the winter season, García has in mind to seek his presence in the big international events, both indoors and outdoors, without having yet opted for the distance of 1,500 meters, 3,000 and even 5,000 meters. .

Although he had initially considered his participation in the San Silvestre Vallecana next Friday in the capital of Spain, he has chosen to continue his usual rhythm of training in Valladolid that he combines with his work in a Hospital as a resident doctor.

His debut with Bilbao Athletics could take place in the first weeks of 2022 in one of the events of the ‘World Indoor Tour’. AND