December 25, Christmas Day, is a bittersweet date for the Norwegian Royal Family. That day of the year 2019, Ari behn, ex-husband of the princess Marta Luisa (50 years old) and father of his three daughters, he took his own life. As he was revealed in the days after his death, he suffered from a serious depression from which he saw no way out. Far from making the subject taboo, his closest environment, including his parents, decided to talk about his illness to make it visible.

When they have been fulfilled two years after his death, Behn’s memory is still very present in those who knew him and his former wife has published an important post on their social networks. With him, not only does he show what you miss him, he also shares a message that could avoid such a tragic ending like the one that the writer suffered and that caused so much pain to the family.

“I wish you all a wonderful, peaceful and happy Christmas,” the princess began by writing, which continues: “Remember that you are valuable and lovable. Whoever you are and whatever you feel is important. “A few simple words that, however, have great power, as his followers have told him, who have sent him all their love in a few days that they know difficult for both Marta Luisa and her daughters.

His best legacy

The daughter of the Kings of Norway became at that time a great advocate for mental health, putting it as a priority and demonstrating the importance of its treatment. But not only her, but also her eldest daughter. Even though she was still a child, Maud Angelica (18 years old), who was only 16 when his father committed suicide, showed the world great maturity by delivering a moving speech during his funeral.

“A suicide is no one’s fault. We cannot blame ourselves. It is like a deadly disease. Dad must have been so tired that he saw no other way out. But there is always a way out. I want to tell everyone that there is always a way out. Although it is not seen. There are people out there who can help. Everyone deserves love and joy. It is never a weakness to ask for help, but rather a strength. There are so many people out there who are infinitely happy because you are in their life and you need it. Never think that it’s better to leave“said the young woman, who despite her pain took the opportunity to send an important message, encouraging people with mental problems to ask for help.

The young woman has become a champion of suicide prevention and the importance of mental health, to the point of having received several awards, including the 2020 Emergency Psychiatry Prize or the one granted by the publication Tara to ‘The most Brave of the Year ‘, endowed with a remuneration that he donated to the National Association of Suicide Survivors.

But her work has not stopped there and Maud Angélica has even reached publish the book Threads of Tears, in which he narrates the pain of the loss of his father and the importance of talking about difficult and affecting things. Without a doubt, Ari Behn’s best legacy.

