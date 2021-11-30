11/30/2021 at 11:29 CET

Marta Ortega It will culminate on April 1, when assume the presidency of Inditex, a long period of preparation. The third daughter of Amancio Ortega will pass to the command bridge of the largest ocean liner in world fashion. The group has 6,654 stores in 96 countries and, also thanks to its online platform, sells in a total of 216 markets. It is made up of eight brands: Zara —the one that started the group and in which the future CEO developed her career— Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe.

Not all analysts anticipated this move; There were those who took it for granted that even if she climbed up the organization chart, Pablo Isla would continue to lead. Finally, in addition to its rise to the top, it has been decided to incorporate a management committee into the new organizational structure, made up of executives from different corporate and business areas, and with a long history in the group. A kind of old guard to escort Marta Ortega.

All signs have long pointed to Ortega as the great heir to the empire that her father founded. The step that has been announced today goes in that direction, but, at this point, the textile group is only one part of the investment and social activity of the entrepreneur. And in the other arms, there is also Marta.

On the social side, the daughter is a member of the Amancio Ortega Foundation, through which solidarity actions are carried out in the educational and social welfare fields. The organization chart is made up of personnel strictly trusted by the businessman, and in fact Flora Pérez Marcote, his second wife and Marta’s mother, is the first vice president of a board of trustees in which Pablo Isla is also present.

In the purely economic aspect, the next president of Inditex is a shareholder of Pontegadea Inversiones, the company in turn owns almost 60% of the textile group and 100% of Pontegadea Inmobiliaria, with the entrepreneur has expanded into the world of brick. That places her in a privileged situation to also continue the path opened by her father in that other business. Based on investing the millionaire profits that Inditex reports each year, Amancio Ortega has acquired a real estate portfolio valued at more than 14.00 million euros, which outperforms the two listed real estate investment companies on the Ibex, Merlin and Colonial.

In addition, recently it has been known that Pontegadea has also entered the renewables sector. The company has become a partner in one of the large wind turbine complexes powered by Repsol with an injection of 245 million euros. It will have 49% of the Delta park, located in the province of Zaragoza, with a power of 335 megawatts (MW).

The inheritance of Amancio Ortega

Just 15 days ago, Forbes magazine launched a hypothesis about the succession of Amancio Ortega. When this is completed, an unprecedented event will occur: two women, his two daughters, will be the two richest people in Spain, according to the famous list made by the publication.