Martha Higareda celebrates Christmas in Hawaii with the ex of Yanet García

The beautiful actress Mexican Martha Higareda recently made an impression on her official Instagram account after sharing with her fans a photo showing off her beauty while taking a good vacation in Hawaii.

There is no doubt that Martha Higareda is one of the most talented actresses in the world. show Mexican, however, is also one of the most beautiful and proof of this are the photographs he shares with his admirers.

Through her official Instagram account, the Tabasco shared a photograph in which she looks more flirtatious than ever using a spectacular swimsuit two-piece in black, a set that undoubtedly caused a stir among its followers.

In the publication, the actress is shown during her vacation in Hawaii while flaunting her well-groomed figure, especially her small waist.

What an incredible adventure in Hawaii, I love to explore, what do you like more, the beach or the mountains? “, Wrote the famous.

As expected, it did not take long for his more than 4.3 million followers to be present in the photograph, which they filled with comments full of affection and admiration where they praised how good he looks at 38 years of age.

As you may recall, at the end of 2019, Yanet García moved to Los Angeles, California to live with her then boyfriend, the American, Lewis Howes, however, only a few months ago they ended their relationship.

After this, Martha Higareda was caught with the former athlete, and the rumors of infidelity did not wait.

However, it was she who denied it, assuring that he was no longer with the ‘Weather Girl’ when they started dating.

On the other hand, to celebrate her ease, the protagonist of Amarte hurts, No manches, Frida y Cásese who can, shared a series of photographs in which she shows very affection next to former American athlete Lewis Howes.

To accompany the publication, he wrote a tender message in which he expresses his feelings now that both have taken a getaway to Hawaii, in what would be their first trip together.