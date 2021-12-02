Martha Higareda formalizes her relationship with Yanet García’s ex | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the famous actress Mexican Martha Higareda already knows the family of the ex-boyfriend of the host Yanet García, because things are very serious in their new love relationship.

This is how the actress of Tabasco origin does not stop sharing images of how in love she is today, and now it has become known that they are gradually formalizing the relationship.

And the fact is that the famous one, who went to the Canelo fight with Yanet García’s ex, already met Howes’ parents.

It was through her official Instagram account where the famous woman announced that she had already met her boyfriend’s family, with whom she went on a trip, and although she did not give many details, she pointed out that she had a great time.

What a beautiful weekend surrounded by such a beautiful family. This Thanksgiving was very special and there is much to be thankful for. With the Lewis Howes family we played, laughed, had fun and gave thanks. Love was a lot of fun, “he said.

In this way, Martha Higareda went to the Anglo-Saxon country to spend Thanksgiving with her boyfriend’s family, with whom she celebrated the weekend with very interesting games and walks.

From hiking to a waterfall to bowling and board games. The whole weekend was full of love, “he mentioned.

However, it is worth mentioning that their relationship has caused quite a controversy, but, despite everything, they are completely in love, and capable of overcoming every obstacle.

According to what was disclosed previously, Martha Higareda would be the third in contention between the former weather girl and Lewis, since a friend of the actress would have confessed the truth, pointing to a betrayal by the speaker.

It was commented that the former soccer player had his eyes on Martha Higareda, who, by the way, has more than 4 million followers on her official Instagram account.

Through social networks, several photographs were released in which Martha Higareda appears, who is accused of having an affair with Lewis Howes, both very close together.