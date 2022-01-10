After a long legal battle, Martha Sepulveda, the Colombian woman with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), finally got this Saturday access to the euthanasia. In September of last year, the authorities had canceled the procedure a few hours after it was performed.

Sepúlveda passed away at the age of 51 at the Colombian Institute of Pain (Incodol) in the city of Medellín, after an arduous struggle to exercise their right to die with dignity, well in Colombia euthanasia is legal since 1997, although it did not begin to practice until 2015.

Following this news, Martha has become the second person who voluntarily submits to this procedure in the last days, since on Friday, January 7, Victor Escobar, 60 years old and originally from Cali, became the first person to die by euthanasia without suffering a terminal illness.

“Martha left grateful to all the people who accompanied and supported her, who prayed for her and had words of love and empathy during these difficult months”This was reported by the Laboratory of Economic, Social and Cultural Rights in a statement, an organization that accompanied the case.

Local media reported that Martha, who lived in the municipality of Bello, Antioquia, died accompanied by her son and one of her nieces.

After many months of struggle, Martha Sepúlveda was finally able to access euthanasia in Colombia. Photo: .

Sepúlveda’s case went viral in October 2021, after Snail News interviewed her about her wish to die. At that time, he said that he did not want to suffer anymore and that his fight was to get the rest he deserved.

“If it is from the spiritual plane, I am totally calm … I will be a coward, but I do not want to suffer any more, I am tired. I fight to rest,” she said in an interview.

Due to the THE A, a degenerative disease of neurons in the brain, Martha suffered from severe pain in the body and began to lose strength in the legs, which caused him to be unable to walk longer distances. The disease had already considerably affected his quality of life and it would only get worse in the future.

Sepúlveda was to be the first person in Colombia who, without suffering a terminal illness, would receive euthanasia. His procedure was even already set for October 10.

However, the Colombian Pain Institute, the private clinic that treated Sepúlveda, announced its suspension. 36 hours before the procedure occurred, a decision that was highly criticized and that generated debate around the world, since Incodol’s argument was that the requirement that his illness be terminal was not met.

Nevertheless, said suspension was revoked at the end of October by a judge, who ordered the clinic “to comply with the provisions of the interdisciplinary scientific committee to die with dignity” in a ruling on August 6.

The magistrate in charge of the case considered that Indocol had violated “The fundamental rights to die with dignity and the human dignity of Martha Sepúlveda”, for which he ordered to determine a new date for euthanasia.

