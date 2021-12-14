Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United this winter market. This was indicated by his agent to Sky Sports last week when they asked him about the situation of the Frenchman, who is not having the expected role in Old trafford after the arrival of numerous signings in attack. Now your new coach, Ralf Ragnick, you want to know who you can count on for this season finale and now He has advised the striker to notify him in the event that he wants to be traded.

The German wants to talk to his player first, instead of listening to his agent’s speeches. “If he wants to leave, it is the player who has to inform the club or me,” the coach told a press conference on Monday. “I do not communicate with agents through the media. The player has not discussed this with us or with me, “he said. Ragnick appeasing rumors of the march of Martial. The Barça he is on the lookout for his need to bring someone in on the attack.

Last Friday, the French international’s agent said he wanted a change of scene during the winter transfer window. “Anthony wants to leave the club in January“he told Sky Sports News Philippe Lamboley, who represents the 26-year-old. “He just needs to play. I’ll talk to the club soon,” he commented. His contract runs until June 2024, with an optional additional year for different objectives to be met.

Anthony Martial wants to leave Man United in January, his agent Philippe Lamboley told @SkySportsNews: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January”. 🔴 #MUFC “He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon ”. pic.twitter.com/R4e5C8T96T – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2021

From more to less in Manchester

Come to Manchester in 2015 from AS Monaco for 50 million euros without counting variables, that of Massy (Essonne) lives difficult days with the ‘red devils’. After a magnificent 2018-2019 season where he scored 23 goals in 48 games in all competitions, Anthony Martial he had to deal with injuries and fierce competition that greatly reduced his involvement with the team.

Forwards like Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho have passed in front of you and this season He has only participated in 10 matches, in which you have only been able to mark 1 goal, against him Everton on matchday 7