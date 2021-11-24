Martín Bello, by Diego Boneta Would you be unable to walk? | Instagram

Martín Bello, who will play “Uncle Titor “in the bioseries of Luis Miguel, could be prevented from walking and apparently, all for Diego Boneta, would ensure the “star of the theater.”

The actor, of Spanish origin, Martín Bello, would be unable to walk, the actor recently assured after having accused Diego Boneta having injured him in the fictional scenes.

It was recently, that the lawyer of the actor of numerous series like “Lalola“(2008) revealed in an interview that” his client could be prevented from walking due to the impacts received in the recording “

According to the defense of Martin Bello In “De Primera Mano”, it would be in the next few days that the result of Martín Bello’s medical studies will be announced, which will reveal his true state of health.

In an exclusive interview for the program ‘De primera mano’, Martín’s lawyer, who we remember who played the evil one “Uncle Tito“in ‘Luis Miguel, the series’, who according to fiction, supported the bad actions of” Luis Rey “(LuisMi’s father)

Through the episodes of Luis Miguel: The Series, We were able to realize that the plot was carried out with enough intensity, particularly by its protagonist, Diego Boneta, who would delve so deeply into the character that he would allegedly cause several physical injuries to the actor.

The protagonist of films like “Shock“,” Descend al Moro “,” El caballero de Olmedo “,” Romeo and Julieta “, among many others, would present physical damage after sharing some scenes with Diego Boneta.

It would be Martín Bello himself who later tried to seek support in the production to take charge of hospital expenses; however, the actor had no response.

Given this, Martín Bello, declared “breach of contract, also demanded the expenses that the alleged damages will cause.”

After making this incident known, Diego Boneta would react surprised last October, at which time he broke the silence and addressed the issue of the “announcement” against him by the actor and his colleague in history.

Boneta would assure at that time that it would be the actor himself with a degree from the Higher School of Dramatic Art of Malaga, who decided not to use protections for the scene: “It is something that makes me sad, I don’t have much to say about it. Believe me that I am quite a careful person when it comes to stunts, “said the actor Luis Miguel.