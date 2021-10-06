. Actor Pat Morita

In the “Karate Kid” film franchise and the acclaimed “Cobra Kai” series, Martin Kove plays the relentless sensei John Kreese. The character faces off against Daniel LaRusso’s sensei, Mr. Miyagi, played by the late Pat Morita, in “The Karate Kid Part II” and “The Karate Kid Part III.” At a 2017 New York Comic Con panel, along with his “Cobra Kai” castmates Ralph Macchio, who plays Daniel LaRusso, and William “Billy” Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence, Kove spoke about the action sequences he had with Morita.

Martin Kove spoke about Pat Morita at New York ComicCon

At the New York Comic Con panel, Kove shared that filming fight scenes with Morita, who passed away in 2005, “was interesting.”

“Pat was great and his stunt coordinator was amazing, just amazing,” Kove said.

The actor then pointed out that the antagonistic character Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, was involved in the scene of the fight between Mr. Miyagi and Kreese, which takes place in the Cobra Kai dojo, in “The Karate Kid Part III” .

“It was fun. I mean, it was kind of outrageous, you know, paint falling on you and fighting in that dojo and it was crazy and Terry Silver, Thomas Ian Griffith, he was a brilliant martial artist and pianist and co-writer and all that, and I couldn’t do it because he had a series, so it was interesting that he showed up and, you know, but fighting and that fight scene was a lot of fun. We had a blast, “said Kove.

The actor also referred to the scene where Miyagi defends Johnny after Kreese scolds him in a parking lot after his loss at the 1984 All Valley Tournament in “The Karate Kid Part II.” In that scene, Miyagi proves to be a better martial artist than Kreese, who ends up smashing car glass with his fists. The actor explained that that moment “was originally the end of ‘Karate Kid one.’ He recounted that during the production of the first movie “Karate Kid,” he and Morita would go over the fight scene “every day for about three hours with Pat Johnson,” who was the film’s stunt coordinator.

“Then on set, they decided after a couple of hours to finish the movie at the tournament scene, so that scene, the nose shot and the confrontation, go out the window and everything was ready to become the first. scene from “Karate Kid II,” commented the actor.

Pat Morita’s daughter revealed her father was not a martial artist in 2014

In 2014, a “Karate Kid” panel discussion was held at the Japanese American National Museum in honor of the film’s 30th anniversary. At the panel, Pat Morita’s daughter revealed that her father had not been a martial artist.

“My sister and I were joking, dude Are you going to be in ‘The Karate Kid’, what are you going to do? ‘ But no, he didn’t know karate, ”shared Morita.

On the panel, the “Karate Kid” himself, Ralph Macchio, joked about his late castmate’s lack of martial arts skills.

“I think in the sequel we almost managed to get his toes touched,” joked the actor.